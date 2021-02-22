iHeartRadio
National Cupcake Day, with a simple and delicious mission

Today is National Cupcake Day™ and your mission is as simple as it is delicious – eat a cupcake and make a donation to your local Ontario SPCA animal shelter..

“The calories don’t count when you make a donation to support animals in need,” says Caytlynn Croisier, Manager, Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. “By indulging in a treat and supporting animals in our community, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.” 

This year, to keep our communities safe during COVID-19, the Ontario SPCA is encouraging you to enjoy cupcakes at home and make an online donation at nationalcupcakeday.ca 

Presented by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, National Cupcake Day is a nation-wide fundraiser in support of participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada. These charitable organizations rely on the generosity of donors to change the lives of vulnerable animals.

Make National Cupcake Day the sweetest day of the year for animals by visiting nationalcupcakeday.ca and make a donation to the participating animal organization of your choice.

COVID-19

