NEEDED: Volunteers to plan PSS farewell celebrations
The Town of Penetanguishene has purchased 51 Dunlop Street, the former Penetanguishene Secondary School. Although the future use of the property is currently unknown and will be subject to extensive community consultation, it is clear that the current structure is set for demolition in the coming months. The Recreation & Community Services Department will be implementing a “Community Closure Program” providing residents and past graduates the opportunity to bid a final farewell.
If you are interested in being a part of the PSS Steering Committee, please submit the application form to Sherry Desjardins, contact information below, before July 8th, 2021 to be considered. The application form is visible as an attachment, titled Application to PSS Committee.
For more information, please contact:
Sherry Desjardins
Director of Recreation and Community Services
sdesjardins@penetanguishene.ca
705-549-7453 ext 216
