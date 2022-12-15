New Covid, cold and flu clinic opens in Midland

Due to the rising numbers of respiratory illnesses in our region, the North Simcoe Family Health Team (NSFHT) has opened the COVID-19, Cold and Flu Care Clinic (CCFCC). The purpose of the new clinic is to ease the pressure on hospital emergency departments and provide alternative, accessible care for the community. The clinic’s role is to provide assessment, testing and treatment, by appointment, for people experiencing COVID-19, cold, flu or other respiratory symptoms.

“With high numbers of respiratory viruses circulating in our region, we know this cold and flu season has been very challenging for many local residents. The goal of this clinic is to ease pressure on our local hospital emergency department while ensuring low-barrier care for members of our community, especially those who do not have a primary care provider,” says Andrew Shantz, Executive Director of the North Simcoe Family Health Team.

Patients are encouraged to visit with their primary care provider first if they are sick and feel they need medical care. The CCFCC is not a walk-in clinic. Only those with COVID-19, cold, flu, or other respiratory symptoms will be scheduled for an appointment.

The COVID-19, Cold and Flu Care Clinic is open Monday to Friday and is located at 619 Prospect Blvd., Suite 2 in Midland. Same day or next day appointments must be made in advance online using the NSFHT website, or by calling 705-526-7804 ext. 253. Additional information can be found on the NSFHT website at www.nsfht.ca.

Consider visiting the COVID, Cold, and Flu Care Clinic if:

• You have symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, or sinus congestion

• Your symptoms or your child’s symptoms are getting worse or are not improving, and you feel that you need medical care

• You do not have a primary care provider or cannot access them in a timely manner

• You have been told by any health professional to go to a COVID-19, Cold and Flu Care Clinic

• You are at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 and you qualify for COVID-19 testing and treatment

Additional Resources

Patients can also consider contacting Health Connect Ontario to get advice from a nurse at any time of day by calling 811 or by online chat at ontario.ca/HealthConnectOntario. If you or your child develop severe symptoms, call 911 or go to the emergency department.

About the North Simcoe Family Health Team

The North Simcoe Family Health Team (NSFHT) is one of 200 Family Health Teams that were created as part of the Ontario government’s plan to reduce wait times and improve access to quality health care for Ontario residents. Since opening its doors in 2007, the NSFHT has strived to enhance the care that is provided to patients and families within our community by offering a variety of programs and services that support healthy living and overall wellness.