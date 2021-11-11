New Midland roundabout now open to traffic

The Roundabout on County Road 93 between Midland and Penetanguishene will be fully open as of Friday, November 12, 2021.

That means Golf Link Road will now be accessible to traffic through the intersection.

County Rod 93 will have two lanes approaching and exiting the roundabout from the south and north. Vinden Street and Golf Link Road will have one lane in and out - and both roads will be fully accessible for traffic.

Please note that the posted speed limits are as follows:

* The roundabout itself and 50m in all directions will be posted at 50 km/h

* County Road 93 from the roundabout approach and exit on either side will be posted at 80 km/h

* Vindin Street and Golf Link Road beyond the roundabout approach and exit will be posted at 60 km/h

Couple of important notes:

Please signal when exiting the roundabout so traffic in the approach will know your intention.

If an emergency vehicle enters the roundabout, do not pull over inside the roundabout. Take your exit and then pull over. If you are approaching the roundabout at the same time as an emergency vehicle, or an emergency vehicle is navigating the roundabout, pull over and do not enter the roundabout.