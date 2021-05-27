New parking permits for Washago park, boat launch

Following today’s Corporate Services Committee meeting, please see Township of Severn’s media release:

Township of Severn is implementing waterfront parking permits this year to combat COVID-19 health and safety related issues at Washago Centennial Park. Starting June 14, only vehicles with valid resident parking permits will be permitted to park and use the accompanying boat launch.

“While we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our area, we must put the health and safety of our residents first,” said Mayor Mike Burkett. “Last year, we saw how quickly our natural amenities became overcrowded despite public health restrictions and provincial direction to avoid travel. This short-term solution allows us to limit the number of people using the Washago boat launch and promote physical distancing and safe outdoor spaces.”

Through partnership agreements with the Township of Ramara and City of Orillia, Severn residents are also eligible to receive permits for neighbouring community locations.

In Ramara, Severn residents can get a free parking permit for Bluebird Park, Lagoon City Beach and Park, Lovely Day Park and The Steps (on-street parking).

The reciprocal agreement with the Township of Ramara also entitles Ramara residents to free parking in Severn. To assist with enforcement efforts, the Township of Ramara will support by-law enforcement in the evenings and weekends at Washago Centennial Park. Those without a parking permit will be ticketed and/or towed.

In Orillia, Severn residents can purchase an annual parking and boat launch permit for $50 plus a $5 administration fee. The locations for paid parking include Couchiching Beach Park, Centennial Park, Veterans' Memorial Park and J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park lots and surrounding streets and the Couchiching Beach Park and Collins Drive boat launches. Anyone can park and launch their boat without a parking permit from Monday to Thursday, except for public holidays.

“We’re glad to partner with the Township of Ramara and City of Orillia to ensure that those in Severn who support their economies year-round are able to continue to do so throughout the summer months,” said Township of Severn’s Director of Public Works, Derek Burke. “We thank the Township of Ramara for assisting us with enforcement as we head into the summer.”

Severn residents can get their parking permits for Severn, Ramara and Orillia as early as May 31 at severn.ca/parking. For those who don’t have the capability to print their permit at home, municipal staff will mail the permit. Residents must provide their local address and licence plate number. Permits are non-transferable and limited to two permits per Severn household. Renters in Severn are eligible to receive a parking permit.

Residents can submit a cheque to the Township of Severn by mail or drop box for their Orillia permit. While contactless methods are encouraged, cash and debit are also accepted at the Administration Office by appointment only.

Parking passes must be clearly displayed on the dashboard of your vehicle with the corresponding licence plate number. Residents are reminded to follow all COVID-19 restrictions and public health guidance when enjoying the outdoors. Visit severn.ca/parking to learn more and apply for a parking permit.