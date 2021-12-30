New Year's Eve events happening around our region
Barrie
The City of Barrie has several events going on to keep gatherings small this weekend, with a number of skating events taking place across the city.
The Holly Community Centre and the East Bayfield Community Centre will be holding free skating events. At Barrie's City Hall, a DJ will be on-site at the skating circle for live music, and a lights show.
A number of busker performances will also be taking place at various locations around the city, capped off with fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay.
Details on the New Year's Eve events happening around Barrie can be found here.
Snow Valley also has a number of New Year's Eve specials for those looking to enjoy the outdoors.
Orillia
In years past, Orillia has held a New Year's party at Rotary Place with skating, rock climbing and kids activities. While this event has been cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic, the city will be offering public skating, swimming and drop-in classes. Activities are taking place Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. Pre-registration is required and can be booked online.
- Amanda Hicks
- CTVNews.ca Barrie
