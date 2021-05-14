Nominees for the "2021 CMT Music Awards" have been announced!
The show's co-hosts KANE BROWN and KELSEA BALLERINI have three apiece . . . as do LITTLE BIG TOWN and MICKEY GUYTON, who is a first-time nominee.
It's a fan-voted awards show and you can vote up to 20 times per category. The show airs June 9th.
VOTE HERE! - https://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards/vote/video-of-the-year
There are 14 nominees in the Video of the Year Category. They'll narrow that down to Five Finalists on June 1st, and the Top Three of those will be announced June 8th.
Final voting will be on social media and announced as the final category on the show.
Here are the 14 nominees for Video of the Year:
• "Hallelujah", Carrie Underwood with John Legend
• "Gone", Dierks Bentley
• "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)", Elle King and Miranda Lambert
• "Lady Like", Ingrid Andress
• "Worldwide Beautiful", Kane Brown
• "One Too Many", Keith Urban with Pink
• "Hole in the Bottle", Kelsea Ballerini
• "Knowing You", Kenny Chesney
• "Better Than We Found It", Maren Morris
• "Heaven Down Here", Mickey Guyton
• "Settling Down", Miranda Lambert
• "Chasing After You", Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
• "Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s", Sam Hunt
• "American Dream", Willie Jones
