North Simcoe candidates debate, focus on small business

Candidates in the North Simcoe riding were invited to "Get Real" about the issues impacting small business and their economic recovery.

And all-candidates debate was held May 18th at Creative Nomad Studios in downtown Orillia, and moderated by Pure Country 106 morning show host Carey Moran.

While all candidates were invited to attend, not all did.

Four candidates who participated in the debate are:

Aaron MacDonald, Ontario Party
Aaron Cayden Hiltz, Liberal
Elizabeth Van Houtte, NDP
Krista Brooks, Green Party

Each provided the audience - both in studio and live streamed - with an insight into their reasons for running for office. Each answered three pre-prepared questions, and were given the opportunity to ask questions of the other candidates. The floor was then opened up to questions from the studio audience.

New Blue Party of Ontario candidate Mark Douris and Progressive Conservative incumbent Jill Dunlop declined the invitation citing other priorities and a lack of time.

Dunlop's absence in particular raised the ire of audience and participants alike.

You can view the Lets Get Real debate in it's entirety at the link below:

 

