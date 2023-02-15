Nova Scotia man injured in sled crash in Muskoka

A 53-year-old Nova Scotia man is in hospital after a Valentine's day snowmobile crash..

A Bracebridge OPP officer came across the single vehicle collision yesterday on an OFSC trail near Butter and Egg Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

The operator was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-lifethreatening injuries after colliding with a tree.

Police remind sledders to adust their driving according to changing snow conditions.