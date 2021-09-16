NVCA looking for landowners, volunteers for tree planting projects

Every year, the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) provides grants to help landowners plant between 100,000 to 250,000 trees to help restore the Nottawasaga Watershed.

NVCA is now looking for interested landowners and volunteers to help plant trees for Spring 2022. To be eligible, projects must include over 100 trees planted three to five metres apart. Grants range between 50% -100% up to $1,000 for eligible plantings. Special funding is available for areas along streams and wetlands and windbreaks. For properties over 2.5 acres, NVCA’s forestry staff offers large-scale tree planting services.

The best time to plant trees is in the Spring. To ensure a good selection of species, NVCA recommends reserving trees early in the fall before the year they are planted. Depending on the size of the project, trees can be planted by the landowner, or NVCA staff can help arrange a volunteer group to help for a great day of planting.

“I can’t say how much we’ve been missing our amazing volunteers!” said Shannon Stephens, NVCA’s Healthy Waters Coordinator. “Typically, we have over 2,000 volunteers and landowners help on habitat and water quality projects, but the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly reduced the volunteer restoration days. We’re hoping to have a great green Spring in 2022 and welcome all our volunteers back.”

Interested landowners and volunteers can contact Shannon Stephens at 705-424-1479 ext. 239 or sstephens@nvca.on.ca for further details.

Tree planting and other watershed restoration projects are made possible by the support of the Nottawasaga Valley’s 18 member municipalities, and the generous support of Environment Canada, Trillium Foundation, TD Friends of the Environment, World Wildlife Federation, volunteer groups, and many other wonderful donors.