Officials looking for federal offender in Barrie, Orillia area


The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release. 

Jahson SANDERSON is described as a male black, 34 years of age, 5'10" (178cm), 180lbs (82kgs) with black hair and brown eyes. He has a number of tattoos. On the front of his neck he has a Banner of Flowers with words "Want Heaven", on the side of his neck "Isha", as well as "Pride is Forever". On his right forearm he has a Skull with Diamonds as well as the name "Jessica". On his left forearm he has a Baby Footprint with a name and Date of Birth. On his right hand he has the word "Life". 

He is currently serving a five (5) year, seven (7) month and six (6) day sentence for Assault Cause Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon, Break and Enter with Intent, Motor Vehicle Theft, Operate Motor Vehicle while Disqualified, Theft Under $5000, Fail to Comply with Probation Order and Fail to Comply with conditions of Undertaking.  

The offender is known to frequent the Barrie and Orillia areas. 

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

