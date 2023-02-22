One man arrested, Barrie Police seek second suspect in downtown murder

Barrie Police have made an arrest in the homicide of a 47-year-old male that occurred on Monday morning, however one suspect is still outstanding. Investigators still believe that this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

A 32-year-old male was arrested without incident on Monday evening, and is now facing charges of Second-Degree Murder, Robbery, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Assault with a Weapon.

Investigators are also looking for another suspect in connection with this homicide. The suspect is male, approximately 45 years old, and may be missing fingers or a thumb on one hand. At the time of the occurrence, he was wearing a brown jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. Anyone who may have information on this male is asked to not approach him, but to contact police.

Early on the morning of Monday February 20, police were called after a confrontation between a group of individuals. The incident is believed to have taken place just prior to 8:20 a.m. near 24 Collier Street in the city of Barrie. After the incident, an involved male, who sustained a life-threatening injury, made his way to a Dunlop Street East business where he collapsed and initially received medical attention from the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services. The 47-year-old male was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the violent, but isolated interaction, or may have been driving in the area and has dash cam video, to please contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.