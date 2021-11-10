One person hurt in explosion, fire in Midland

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently at scene assisting in traffic control after responding to a 911 call from the public at 8:12 a.m. November 10, 2021 of a reported explosion and fire on Hamelin Lane, Midland. Officers have closed a section of Simcoe County Road 93 from Yonge Street to the middle entrance point to the Huronia and Mountainview malls entrance for investigation and fire safety.

The fire location is home of several commercial businesses which is currently being extinguished by members of the Midland Fire Service and one person has been transported by Simcoe County Paramedic Services to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment.

An update will be provided as affected roadways are reopened. Investigation into the fire is being conducted by the Midland Fire Service and notifications have been made to other public safety partners.