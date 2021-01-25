iHeartRadio
One sled towed, the other ditched, and two sledders facing charges

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located two motorized snow vehicles (MSV) in Gravenhurst on January 24, 2021 just before 4:00 a.m. Police stopped one, but the other fled the scene on the snowmobile trail.

The MSV that stopped had a front cowling that was made of wood and weather stripping and had no rear/front lighting. A 33 year-old Gravenhurst man was charged under the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act with the following:

Fail to have working head light
Fail to have working rear light
Drive motorized snow vehicle no insurance
Drive motorized snow vehicle permit not issued
Fail to display registration
Fail to display evidence of a permit

The vehicle was towed and he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 23, 2021.

A few hours later the OPP were dispatched near the area of the initial traffic stop for the second MSV which was upside down in the ditch with no driver in sight. A 22-year old Gravenhurst man was located and charged under the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act with the following:

Driver fail to identify self upon request of police officer
Drive no licence
Fail to report circumstance of collision
Fail to display evidence of permit
Drive motorized snow vehicle no insurance
Drive motorized snow vehicle permit no issued

Please remember snowmobilers are encouraged to be compliant with helmet, insurance registrations and meet all operational requirements for safe travel.

