One sled towed, the other ditched, and two sledders facing charges
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located two motorized snow vehicles (MSV) in Gravenhurst on January 24, 2021 just before 4:00 a.m. Police stopped one, but the other fled the scene on the snowmobile trail.
The MSV that stopped had a front cowling that was made of wood and weather stripping and had no rear/front lighting. A 33 year-old Gravenhurst man was charged under the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act with the following:
Fail to have working head light
Fail to have working rear light
Drive motorized snow vehicle no insurance
Drive motorized snow vehicle permit not issued
Fail to display registration
Fail to display evidence of a permit
The vehicle was towed and he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 23, 2021.
A few hours later the OPP were dispatched near the area of the initial traffic stop for the second MSV which was upside down in the ditch with no driver in sight. A 22-year old Gravenhurst man was located and charged under the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act with the following:
Driver fail to identify self upon request of police officer
Drive no licence
Fail to report circumstance of collision
Fail to display evidence of permit
Drive motorized snow vehicle no insurance
Drive motorized snow vehicle permit no issued
Please remember snowmobilers are encouraged to be compliant with helmet, insurance registrations and meet all operational requirements for safe travel.
You may be interested in...
-
One sled towed, the other ditched, and two sledders facing chargesBracebridge Ontario Provincial Police have charged two sledders after spotting two motorized snow vehicles (MSV) in Gravenhurst just before 4am on January 24, 2021. One stopped, and the other was found upside down in a ditch. Two Gravenhurst men are facing a number of charges under the MSV act.
-
SIU clears Midland OPP officer who hit and killed pedestrianOntario's police watchdog has cleared an OPP officer involved in a pedestrian fatality back in September when an OPP SUV hit and killed a Midland man at the intersection of Hwy 12 and Jones Rd.
-
Jason and Carey launch the TAKE OUT TAKEAWAY initiativeWe kicked off our Take Out Takeaway this week: Carey chose chicken wings from Cellarman's Ale House, and Pasta Salad from Dino'sFresh Food Deli - both in Midland - and Jason chose the daily meal deal from the restaurant of the Barrie Colts, the Horsepower Grill in Barrie.