Ontario considers changing COVID-19 testing guidelines
The province is not only making an announcement about schools this week.
On Tuesday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, postponed his scheduled news conference to review a new quarantine policy released by the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC).
South of the border, the CDC is cutting its quarantine policy down to five days for those who test positive for COVID-19.
The change to the policy comes after new research shows the virus primarily spreads within its early stages.
Doctor Sohail Gandhi, a former president of the Ontario Medical Assocaiton (OMA) says the evolving research is showing that the first five days are crucial to avoid the spread of the virus. After, if no symptoms are present, the person should wear a mask in public for an additional handful of days.
"I think it means a little bit, just a little tiny bit of freedom for people with COVID," says Dr. Gandhi.
This comes as thousands of people are testing positive daily in Ontario.
COVID-19 testing centres have seen lineups and appointments for PCR tests filling up quickly. At Barrie's Sperling Drive clinic, appointments for COVID-19 tests aren't available until the week of Jan. 5.
Data released by Public Health Ontario today suggests the daily positivity rate has been above 20 per cent due to unknown rapid antigen test results.
Kraig Krause
You may be interested in...
-
Woman walking dog takes Amazon packages from porch in AllistonProvincial police want to identify a woman caught on video taking two packages from a porch in New Tecumseth. Police say the woman was out walking a dog on Nunn Crescent in Alliston on Wednesday night when the theft occurred.
-
Eric Church at Scotiabank Arena - Jan 14th 2022Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with this morning’s announcement of a full arena tour.
-
Covid-19 testing and assessment centre options in BarrieFollowing the provincial directive to test anyone who wishes to be tested, Barrie health care providers are working together to provide testing options. Here is a list of all the local assessment and testing centres.