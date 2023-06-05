Ontario Country Music awards handed out in Hamilton

The Country Music Association of Ontario

Robyn Ottolini and The Reklaws Lead In Wins June 4, 2023 (Hamilton) The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is proud to announce the winners for the 11th Annual CMAOntario Awards, which took place June 4 at Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton, Ontario. Presented by Slaight Music, the CMAOntario Awards acknowledged the talent and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 19 categories with presentations and performances. Robyn Ottolini took home Single of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, while The Reklaws scored Group or Duo of the Year and The Compass Award. Hosted by Jason McCoy and Shannon Ella, the 11th Annual CMAOntario Awards Show featured performances by Jade Eagleson, Robyn Ottolini, Nate Haller, Karli June, Graham Scott Fleming, Sacha, Elyse Saunders, Vincent Bishop, Jason Blaine, Genevieve Fisher, Andrew Hyatt, Ryan Langdon, Owen Riegling, Julian Taylor, and The Western Swing Authority. The CMAOntario Awards also included a special performance by Jason McCoy and Nicole Rayy in honour of 2023 Impact Award recipients The Family Brown, and a tribute performance to Gordon Lightfoot featuring The Good Brothers. THE 2023 CMAONTARIO AWARD WINNERS ARE: SINGLE OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Pure Country 93

“Say It” - Robyn Ottolini ALBUM OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Country 106.7

Party in the Back - Nate Haller SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR – sponsored by SOCAN

Steven Lee Olsen, Brandon Day - Nashville or Nothing (recorded by Steven Lee Olsen) FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – sponsored by VEC Entertainment Group

Robyn Ottolini MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – sponsored by IBEW Local 353

Tim Hicks GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Country 103

The Reklaws RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR

Karen Kosowski - Karli June RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET) - sponsored by Fielding Estate Winery

KX-947, Hamilton RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) – sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields

Pure Country 105, Peterborough RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)

100.1 FM The Ranch, Listowel ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Mackenzie Leigh Meyer RISING STAR – sponsored by Slaight Music

Josh Ross MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Jim Dunlop Productions

“Genes” - Elyse Saunders MUSIC INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Manrkē

Dave Woods FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Reney Ray FANS’ CHOICE – sponsored by Tourism Hamilton

Jade Eagleson COMPASS AWARD – sponsored by Luminate

The Reklaws HOLLY & STEVE KASSAY GENEROUS SPIRIT AWARD

Kayla Wilging IMPACT AWARD

Family Brown