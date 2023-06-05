iHeartRadio
Ontario Country Music awards handed out in Hamilton


shannon and Jason
PRESS RELEASE: 

 

The Country Music Association of Ontario
Announces Winners of the 
2023 CMAOntario Awards 
 

Robyn Ottolini and The Reklaws Lead In Wins

 

June 4, 2023 (Hamilton) The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is proud to announce the winners for the 11th Annual CMAOntario Awards, which took place June 4 at Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton, Ontario. Presented by Slaight Music, the CMAOntario Awards acknowledged the talent and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 19 categories with presentations and performances.

Robyn Ottolini took home Single of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, while The Reklaws scored Group or Duo of the Year and The Compass Award.

Hosted by Jason McCoy and Shannon Ella, the 11th Annual CMAOntario Awards Show featured performances by Jade Eagleson, Robyn Ottolini, Nate Haller, Karli June, Graham Scott Fleming, Sacha, Elyse Saunders, Vincent Bishop, Jason Blaine, Genevieve Fisher, Andrew Hyatt, Ryan Langdon, Owen Riegling, Julian Taylor, and The Western Swing Authority.

The CMAOntario Awards also included a special performance by Jason McCoy and Nicole Rayy in honour of 2023 Impact Award recipients The Family Brown, and a tribute performance to Gordon Lightfoot featuring The Good Brothers.

 

THE 2023 CMAONTARIO AWARD WINNERS ARE:

 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Pure Country 93
“Say It” - Robyn Ottolini

 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Country 106.7
Party in the Back - Nate Haller

 

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR – sponsored by SOCAN
Steven Lee Olsen, Brandon Day - Nashville or Nothing (recorded by Steven Lee Olsen)

 

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – sponsored by VEC Entertainment Group
Robyn Ottolini

 

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – sponsored by IBEW Local 353
Tim Hicks

 

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Country 103
The Reklaws

 

RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR
Karen Kosowski - Karli June

 

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET) - sponsored by Fielding Estate Winery
KX-947, Hamilton

 

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) – sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields
Pure Country 105, Peterborough

 

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)
100.1 FM The Ranch, Listowel

 

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Mackenzie Leigh Meyer

 

RISING STAR – sponsored by Slaight Music
Josh Ross

 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Jim Dunlop Productions
“Genes” - Elyse Saunders

 

MUSIC INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Manrkē
Dave Woods

 

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Reney Ray

 

FANS’ CHOICE – sponsored by Tourism Hamilton
Jade Eagleson

 

COMPASS AWARD – sponsored by Luminate
The Reklaws

 

HOLLY & STEVE KASSAY GENEROUS SPIRIT AWARD 
Kayla Wilging

 

IMPACT AWARD
Family Brown

 

