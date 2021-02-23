Ontario Parks has tips for happy campers

Are you growing frustrated trying to book a campsite at an Ontario Park for this summer?

You are not alone.

Ontario Parks say they've seen a near 100% increase in reservations (bookings made between January 1 and February 5) over the same time last year!

Just in the first few weeks of 2021, campers have made 58,475 reservations, up from 29,504 reservations in the same period in 2020.

With double the number of customers attempting to make reservations during the months of July and August compared to last year, it is more competitive when trying to obtain a site. In many instances, there can be hundreds of customers vying for the same site for the same arrival date.

To that end, they have come out with six tips to optimize your experience.

Find them here