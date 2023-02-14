OPP are looking for help to find a missing Midland man
There are concerns for the well-being of a 25 year-old Midland male and police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate him. On February 13, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were notified of his disappearance. Information was gathered which causes concern and police would like to ensure his well-being.
Nicolaus WILSON was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, he is described as 6'2" feet tall with a medium build. Please see photo. He is likely to be operating a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with Ontario license plate #CLPK 548
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca
