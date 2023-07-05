OPP asking for help to identify Alliston bank robbery suspect
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a financial institution in Alliston, New Tecumseth.
On Tuesday July 4, 2023, at approximately 1314 hours, the suspect entered into a financial institution in Alliston, New Tecumseth armed with an apparent firearm and demanded cash to the teller. A quantity of cash was provided to the suspect, who then left the premise in an unknown direction of travel.
There were no injures as a result of the incident. The suspect can be described as male, Caucasian, wearing a blue jays hat, an orange traffic vest with a navy blue long sleeve top as well as jeans and black adidas running shoes.
If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.
