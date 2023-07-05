OPP asking for help to identify Alliston bank robbery suspect

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a financial institution in Alliston, New Tecumseth.

On Tuesday July 4, 2023, at approximately 1314 hours, the suspect entered into a financial institution in Alliston, New Tecumseth armed with an apparent firearm and demanded cash to the teller. A quantity of cash was provided to the suspect, who then left the premise in an unknown direction of travel.

There were no injures as a result of the incident. The suspect can be described as male, Caucasian, wearing a blue jays hat, an orange traffic vest with a navy blue long sleeve top as well as jeans and black adidas running shoes.

