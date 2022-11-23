OPP investigating break in at the Tim's in Stayner

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a break & enter incident at a local Tim Horton's.

In the early morning hours of Thursday November 17th 2022 at approximately 1:00am., police responded to a break and enter call for service at Tim Horton's located on Highway 26 in Stayner, Clearview Twp.

Upon arrival, police met with employees and learned forced entry was made into the business. An audit revealed a large sum of money was found to be missing from the scene. As a result of the findings, members from the Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) were notified and attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Surveillance footage was reviewed by police where suspect photos and CCTV footage was retrieved. The suspect is described as follows;

· Large stature male

· Grey Reebok hoody

· Dark pants

· Grey/black shoes with red laces

· Black balaclava

· Light grey backpack

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.