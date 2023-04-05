OPP involved in international cybercrime investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Cybercrime Investigations Team (CIT), Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, London Police Service and Woodstock Police Service have been part of an FBI-led cybercrime investigation.

Operation Cookie Monster is the culmination of a four-year investigation involving an illicit online criminal market known as the Genesis Market. The FBI estimates that by April 2022, 1.5 million devices connected to financial sectors, critical infrastructure, and various governments worldwide had been infected by malware. Through that malware, Genesis Market compiled stolen data such as email addresses, usernames and passwords and packaged this data for sale.

The potential number of victims in Ontario is not known.

In February 2023, the FBI shared information with the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3), as well as other Ontario police services, identifying several individuals, in their respective jurisdictions, who were believed to have purchased illicitly obtained information through this illicit platform.

On April 4, 2023, officers conducted enforcement action, including three search warrants at various locations in Ontario. Electronic devices have been seized and will undergo detailed examinations. The investigations are ongoing.

The OPP CIT, NC3 and our municipal partners are committed to combatting cybercrime and ensuring public safety in Ontario.

The RCMP/NC3 media release can be found here.

The Europol media release can be found here.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.