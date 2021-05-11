iHeartRadio
OPP looking for a missing woman in Orillia

missing pedwell

MISSING: Sheri Pedwell

Orillia OPP are looking for assistance in locating 50-year-old Sheri Pedwell.

She is described as  5’2’’, slender with light brown hair, and was wearing a black and grey checkered jacket and brown toque.

Sheri Pedwell was last seen Monday May 10th, 2021 at 9:30 am on Woodside Dr, Orillia.

Anyone with information is asked to call  1-888-310-1122.

Global Outbreak COVID-19

