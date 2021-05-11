OPP looking for a missing woman in Orillia
MISSING: Sheri Pedwell
Orillia OPP are looking for assistance in locating 50-year-old Sheri Pedwell.
She is described as 5’2’’, slender with light brown hair, and was wearing a black and grey checkered jacket and brown toque.
Sheri Pedwell was last seen Monday May 10th, 2021 at 9:30 am on Woodside Dr, Orillia.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.
