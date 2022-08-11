iHeartRadio
OPP looking for missing Orillia man

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the assistance of the public locating an Orillia man, last seen on July 29, 2022.

On August 3, 2022, Jean-Michel Pellerin was reported missing to police. His last known whereabouts was July 29, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am on his bicycle on Barrie Road. Pellerin is described as 5'8" (178cm), 160 lb (72.5kg), with long brown hair (past his shoulder and sometimes braided), and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, cargo pants and carrying a black backpack.   His bicycle is described as a Grey 21-speed Trek.

Anyone with information related to Jean-Michel Pellerin's location are asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

