OPP looking for Tottenham man missing since Monday

OPP CONCERNED FOR MALE'S WELL-BEING

(TOWN OF NEW TECUMSETH, ADJALA-TOSORONTIO & ESSA TOWNSHIPS, ON)- The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking members of the public for their assistance in locating 20-year-old Arian HAKIMI who was last seen in the Tottenham area around 7:30 p.m, on Monday March 15, 2021.

He is described as having brown skin, 6'0" tall, 150 lbs, black shoulder length hair, with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black Adidas track pants and black shoes. He is operating a 2011 blue Nissan Versa with Ontario licence plate CPPM 956.

Police and the family are concerned for Aian HAKIMI's well-being. If you have had any contact with him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1112.