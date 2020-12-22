iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP need help identifying the driver/owner of this car

car1

Have you seen this car?

Members of the Crime Unit from Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are asking for the public's assistance locating the driver of a Honda Civic in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation. 

Photos of the involved vehicle can be found below. Investigators would like to locate the driver/owner of the car. Details of the case are not being released at this time. 

Anyone with information that would assist investigators are asked to contact Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.  

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca