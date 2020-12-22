OPP need help identifying the driver/owner of this car
Have you seen this car?
Members of the Crime Unit from Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are asking for the public's assistance locating the driver of a Honda Civic in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Photos of the involved vehicle can be found below. Investigators would like to locate the driver/owner of the car. Details of the case are not being released at this time.
Anyone with information that would assist investigators are asked to contact Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.
