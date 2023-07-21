OPP need help to identify suspicious person

(COLLINGWOOD, ON) - Members of the Crime Unit of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating an occurrence where a male was observed on video surveillance peering through windows at a residence in Collingwood.

The occurrence took place on July 12, 2023 at approximately 11:00 p.m. where a male was observed on video surveillance walking behind a residence on Dawson Drive in Collingwood. The male then lingers around looking through a few windows of the residence for some time and eventually leaves the area.

Male is described as 40-50 years old, heavier build with a goatee and short dark colored hair. At the time he is wearing a light colored long sleeve shirt, baseball cap and dark colored pants.

OPP remind residents to lock windows and doors at all times and report suspicious activity to police. As an extra measure of security you can also install motion sensor lights and cameras and possibly leave exterior lights on. With LED technology, and from personal experience, lights now consume very little power but go a long way in preventing crime.

Investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/