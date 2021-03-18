OPP pulling out all the stops in search for stabbing suspect

(WASAGA BEACH, ON) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an individual, considered armed and dangerous, in connection with a serious assault with a weapon in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

On Saturday March 13, 2021, shortly after 8 p.m., the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Wasaga Beach Fire Department and Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to an Academy Avenue residence. An injured 33 year-old male was located with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was transported by paramedics to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Huronia West OPP, along with the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) commenced the investigation.

As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for Brayden BULLOCK, age 20 of Wasaga Beach. The accused is wanted for Attempted Murder, contrary to Section 239(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada. He is described as a Caucasian male, 173 centimetres (5'8") tall, weighs 63.5 kilograms (140 lbs), with medium length black hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a brown/green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Brayden BULLOCK is considered armed and dangerous. The OPP urges the public not to approach the male if located or if his whereabouts are known. He was last seen immediately after the incident in the area of Morgan Road and Wasaga Sands Drive in Wasaga Beach.

The OPP is encouraging Brayden BULLOCK to consult with a lawyer and to turn himself in to police. Additionally, anyone assisting in harboring the accused may face criminal charges for aiding and abetting.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit. Anyone with information should immediately contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.