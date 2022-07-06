OPP release video in hopes of solving Midland area murder

The OPP has released a video in hopes of solving a murder near Midland a year ago.

On July 5, 2020, 24-year-old Jonus Keegan Palmer was shot and killed at a home on Old Fort Road in Tay Township. Several other people were also at the home, which has since been sold to new owners.

The OPP is asking people to share it on their social media platforms...Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police or crimestoppers.