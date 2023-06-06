OPP Search for missing Midland resident, concerned for well-being
PRESS RELEASE:
OPP Search for Missing Midland Resident
(Midland, ON) A 48 year-old male is missing from the Town of Midland and police would like to confirm his well being. On the afternoon of June 5, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were contacted by the man's friends to report him missing with concerns for his safety.
The individual has the first name Robin and is possibly in the Midland, Wasaga Beach or Niagara Falls area. He was last seen in the Town of Midland, in the area of King St. and Galloway Blvd around 10:30am on June 5, 2023. He is likely operating a silver 2005 Mazda 6 bearing Ontario license plate # CVZF822.
The male is described as being 6'1" tall, 170lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T shirt and grey shorts. Please see attached photo.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca
