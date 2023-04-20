OPP searching for a man missing from Penetanguishene

Police are searching for a 32 year old male after he was reported missing from a Penetanguishene residence where he was last observed during the afternoon of April 19th, 2023. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were contacted in the evening of April 19, 2023, by an individual reporting him missing with concerns for his safety.

The missing person is Christopher and is described as white, 32 years old, 5'7" tall, approximately 220lbs, with black short hair and beard. Please see the attached photo.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are seeking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.