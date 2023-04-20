OPP searching for a man missing from Penetanguishene
Police are searching for a 32 year old male after he was reported missing from a Penetanguishene residence where he was last observed during the afternoon of April 19th, 2023. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were contacted in the evening of April 19, 2023, by an individual reporting him missing with concerns for his safety.
The missing person is Christopher and is described as white, 32 years old, 5'7" tall, approximately 220lbs, with black short hair and beard. Please see the attached photo.
Police are concerned for his well-being and are seeking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
You may be interested in...
-
Lainey Wilson at HISTORY Toronto - April 20th, 2023Lainey Wilson at HISTORY Toronto Concert date - April 20th, 2023. Showtime: 8:00 PM Tickets On Sale: Friday, Feb 10th at 10am
-
Charges laid in weekend Truck Rally in BracebridgeBracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a large rally in a commercial parking lot located at 500 Muskoka Rd 118 in Bracebridge during the evening hours of Saturday April 15, 2023.
-
Local Event: Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage ShowLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca