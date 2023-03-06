OPP searching for man missing from Tiny Township
Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a male last observed at his Lafontaine, Tiny Township residence at 10:00 a.m. March 3, 2023.
The person to locate is Roy STANISLAOUS 57 years and is described as being a male black, 5' 9" tall, 180 lbs in weight, heavy build, moustache, balding black/grey hair, brown eyes, wearing beige pants, blue/grey winter coat, blue T-shirt, disheveled appearance (see picture)
Investigators are looking to locate him as it out of character and concerns for his health and welfare.
