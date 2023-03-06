iHeartRadio
OPP searching for man missing from Tiny Township


stanislaous1

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a male last observed at his Lafontaine, Tiny Township residence at 10:00 a.m. March 3, 2023.

The person to locate is Roy STANISLAOUS 57 years and is described as being a male black, 5' 9" tall, 180 lbs in weight, heavy build, moustache, balding black/grey hair, brown eyes, wearing beige pants, blue/grey winter coat, blue T-shirt, disheveled appearance (see picture)

Investigators are looking to locate him as it out of character and concerns for his health and welfare.

 

