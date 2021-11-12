OPP Searching for missing Huntsville man
The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently searching for a missing person and is asking for the public's assistance.
Missing is a 28 year old, Huntsville man Thomas Boyce. Thomas was last seen November 09, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. in Huntsville. Thomas was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a dark tan leather jacket.
Thomas is described as having a muscular build, blue eyes, 6 '4" tall, 245 lbs, brown hair cut short and full beard short in length.
Police and the family are concerned for Thomas Boyce's well-being. If you have had any contact with Thomas or have any information regarding Thomas's whereabouts please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-11122.
