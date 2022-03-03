OPP searching for missing Midland man
Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a missing male last observed in Midland leaving his Yonge Street motel address on February 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
The person to locate is William FORTUNE 48 years of Midland and is described as being a male white, 177 cm tall, 68 kg in weight, thin build, brown hair, green eyes, (see attached picture)
He is known to frequent the Midland to Barrie area
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca
