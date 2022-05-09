OPP seek dash cam footage in fatal rollover

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover collision in Clearview Township.

On May 8, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Huronia West OPP, along with emergency services, responded to a single-vehicle collision on Concession Road 6 North, north of Sideroad 30&31 Nottawasaga in Clearview Township. The initial investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle struck a hydro pole and rolled.

The lone driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity will be withheld until family is notified.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists attended the scene to assist with the investigation. Concession Road 6 North remains closed as crews work to replace the hydro pole.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Huronia West OPP.