OPP seek missing 61-year-old Victoria Harbour woman - UPDATE FOUND
A 61 year-old woman is missing from the Victoria Harbour area and police would like to confirm her well being. On the morning of April 3, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were contacted by the woman's family to report her missing with concerns for her safety.
The individual has the first name Robyn and is possibly in the Gravenhurst, Whitby or Barrie area. She was last seen in the City of Barrie around 11:00 a.m. on April 2, 2023. She is likely operating a red 2018 Toyota RAV4 bearing Ontario license plate # CLCR744.
The female is described as being 5'3" tall, 200lbs, blonde hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, copper-coloured jeans and white thigh length sweater with black colouring. Please see attached photo.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca
