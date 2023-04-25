OPP seek statues missing from a Tiny Township garden

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the assistance of the community in locating a number of bronze garden statues that where taken from a residence in the Cedar Ridge development, Tiny Township over the recent winter months.

The victims returned recently and noted that five bronze coloured garden statues which vary in size from 39 to 49 inches in height and weight approximately 100 lbs each were removed from the garden area of their home.

The statues are further described as being made of bronze created from a process known as "lost wax casting" and have a value of approximately $20,000.00 in total and are very sentimental to the owner who welcomes their safe return. See attached photographs the statues named as follows: "Wheelbarrow Boy", "Hiker Boy", "Miss Emily Reading", "Hiker Girl", "Serene Man".

Property owners are always reminded to view the following security links see Safeguard Ontario Property Security Program

Anyone who may have information of a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.