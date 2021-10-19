OPP seek suspect in Orillia armed robbery

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an Orillia business and are looking to the public for help in identifying a male suspect.

On October 17, 2021, approximately 7:45 p.m., a male walked into the Shoppers Drug Mart on Westmount Drive Orillia and brandishing firearm and demanded pharmaceutical prescription drugs. The suspect attained a quantity prescription medications and fled the area in a white SUV. Uniformed officers responded quickly and patrolled the area extensively but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect can be described by witnesses as:

White male

Approximately 5'4" tall

Wearing grey pants

Grey jacket with a black hood

Red Vintage Montreal Canadian Hockey Jersey

Black foot wear

Members of the Orillia Crime Unit are continuing the investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance with identifying the suspects. If you recognize the male, or have information that may assist with the investigation, please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.