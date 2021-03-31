OPP seek suspects in Gravenhurst home-invasion-style assault

On March 30, 2021 at 4:00 a.m., Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to home invasion at an address on First Street near Violet Street in Gravenhurst, ON after two men assaulted the resident as he was walking into his home. The unknown suspects forced the resident into his home, assaulted him and eventually fled empty handed in a vehicle that was parked nearby. The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The first suspect is described as being just over 6' tall with a scruffy face and big ears and dressed in a dark shirt with light coloured jeans, the second as being approximately 5'4" with short dark hair, clean shaven wearing jeans and a dark coloured shirt and they left in a dark coloured SUV.

Police are asking residents in that area to check any surveillance cameras that they may have for information.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.