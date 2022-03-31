OPP seek vadals who destroyed park washroom

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking assistance from the public with a mischief investigation. On March 18, 2022, police received a call regarding extensive damage to the washroom at Irwin Park. The park is located at 8168 Main Street, Everett.

The incident took place on or before March 17, 2022. The mischief consisted of the following damage:

· Door lock destroyed

· Sinks smashed

· Holes punched into the drywall

· Broken toilets

· Broken soap dispensers

Some more pictures of the damage:

The total cost of damage is unknown at this time.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses that may have been in the area at the time of the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tips may also be provided through the Crime Stopper's website by visiting https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.