OPP seek Wasaga Beach B&E suspects

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break and enter at a business in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

On August 13, 2023, around 5:45 a.m., police received a call to attend a business on Beach Drive in the Town of Wasaga Beach. The front door was damaged and several items were taken from inside the business.

The suspects are described as:

1. Male, wearing a grey hooded sweater, orange hat, dark shorts, black and white shoes, and a black backpack. Riding a bike.

2. Female, dark pants, purple sweater, white shoes, with a backpack. Riding a bike.

Please contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you can assist with identifying the suspects.

The Huronia West OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Town of Wasaga Beach and the Townships of Springwater and Clearview. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.