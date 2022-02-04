OPP seeking suspects in assault, victim fighting for life

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious assault in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

On February 2, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., OPP officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at an address on River Road East in Wasaga Beach. Officers located a person inside the residence suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Two males were observed fleeing the residence on foot, westbound on River Road East towards Main Street.

The first suspect is described as:

male, 6'-6'3" (183-190 cms), wearing a dark winter coat with a fur-lined hood, toque, gloves, a medical mask and spoke with an accent.

The second suspect is described as:

male, 5'10" (178 cms), wearing a dark winter coat with a fur-lined hood, black pants, a balaclava, black medical mask, camouflage neck warmer and gloves.

There is believed to be no public safety risk, as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident. Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area.

The investigation by members of the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit is continuing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.