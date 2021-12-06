iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP team up with Midland high school for coat drive

winter coats

OPP Lend a Hand to Support Local Coat Drive at GBDSS

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Midland are lending a hand to the students at Georgian Bay District Secondary School (GBDSS) for their annual coat drive benefitting families this holiday season.

The event is being run by the GBDSS Student Council in partnership with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Community Service Officer.

Donations of gently used winter coats can be dropped off out front of the GBDSS on Thursday December 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Students are challenging the public to donate enough coats to completely fill the OPP cruiser. These coats will then be donated to The Guesthouse Shelter located in Midland.

The OPP and GBDSS would like to thank the public for their support for this event, and look forward to seeing you there! 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca