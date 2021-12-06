OPP team up with Midland high school for coat drive
OPP Lend a Hand to Support Local Coat Drive at GBDSS
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Midland are lending a hand to the students at Georgian Bay District Secondary School (GBDSS) for their annual coat drive benefitting families this holiday season.
The event is being run by the GBDSS Student Council in partnership with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Community Service Officer.
Donations of gently used winter coats can be dropped off out front of the GBDSS on Thursday December 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Students are challenging the public to donate enough coats to completely fill the OPP cruiser. These coats will then be donated to The Guesthouse Shelter located in Midland.
The OPP and GBDSS would like to thank the public for their support for this event, and look forward to seeing you there!
