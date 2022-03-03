iHeartRadio
OPP warning of spring ice conditions on Georgian Bay

Present close up

March is here and the ice surface on Georgian Bay is starting to show that spring is not far away! Uniform members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)Christian Island Detachment of the Anishinabek Police Service APS) along with our partners at the Canadian Coast Guard (CGG) would like to remind all ice surface users that ice surface conditions are visibly starting to change near the towns of Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny Township, Christian Island and the surrounding areas.

A series of aerial photographs were taken midday on March 1, 2022 by the aviation unit of the CGG show large openings in the ice surface in particular near the following locations;

Ice near buoy M12 off Pinery Point, Tiny Township

Ice between Beausoleil Island and Pinery Point

Opening near CCG buoy M13 south of Beausoleil Island

East view from Christian Island towards Cedar Point showing open ferry track

East View from midway on ferry track coming from Christian Island into Cedar Point

Every year at this time we remind outdoor recreational minded community members that spring is near and to be aware that ice conditions can change quickly.

If you travel out onto an ice surface always remember that  "No Ice Is Safe Ice"  . You need to be aware of current, past weather (storms) conditions and of any recent or upcoming commercial ice breaking activity along with checking with area residents/riders who have "local knowledge of ice conditions". The following web sites are a must see for those who travel on ice surfaces- Cold Water Boot Camp along with https://twitter.com/OPP_News/status/1342817627077488641 

Simple rule is - If you don't know- Don't go! Is it really worth the Risk to yourself and Emergency Services?  

