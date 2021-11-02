Orillia Call to Artists for recreation centre gallery display

The Art in Public Places Committee is launching a Call to Artists for the Orillia Recreation Centre’s art gallery.

The Committee is seeking artists to interpret the theme ‘Mechanics of Life’ either through new or existing original works of art.

“Public art plays a valuable role in a community’s storytelling. In fact, it defines who we were and who we are. The site of the Orillia Recreation Centre has a storied history as a major producer and employer within the City of Orillia,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Through this new Call to Artists by the Art in Public Places Committee, we look forward to bringing a new exhibit to visitors of the Orillia Recreation Centre that is inspired by and honours the site’s evolution.”

Artists are invited to use the site’s history or functionality, past or present, to showcase the 'Mechanic's of Life' theme. Artwork must be suitable for display in a public space.

The Call to Artists is open to everyone; however, preference will be given to local/regional artists. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 28, 2022.

Design considerations:

Collaborations of two or more artists are welcome.

Artwork must be original to the artist(s).

Larger horizontal and vertical pieces are preferred to create the visual effect presented in Figure1. Minimum sizing on any side is 24” (with frame).

Mediums must be 2D or 3D (video installations are not being accepted).

The artwork is accessible to the public and should not be made of hazardous and breakable materials or pieces.

Pieces are hung securely on braided cord along the 25’ rail system.

“This second call builds off of the gallery’s inaugural exhibit, ‘From Foundry to Future’,” said Catherine Phillips, Chair of the Art in Public Places Committee. "The words ‘mechanics’ and ‘life’ can be interpreted in many different ways as artists reflect on the mechanical and physical purposes of the site, including its current focus on health and wellness, along with its historical, industrial and geographical significance."

Submission requirements are available at orillia.ca/publicart or by contacting Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Culture, at 705-325-4530 or jsurette@orillia.ca.

The Stack Gallery is located within the lobby of the new Orillia Recreation Centre next to the reception desk. The inaugural exhibit entitled ‘From Foundry to Future’ will be on display until February 2022. At this time, visitors to the facility are required to screen for COVID-19 and provide staff with proof of vaccination (subject to age or medical exemptions).