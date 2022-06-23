Orillia Canada Day committee looking for volunteers

After two years of handing out flags to celebrate Canada Day, Orillia's Canada Committee is hoping to host a scaled back but in person event this year.

It will inclde a midway, craft and food vendors, children's village - and of course fireworks over Lake Couchiching.

The Committee is independent of the city of Orillia, and relies on sponsorships and fundraising to pay for the event - and a small army of volunteers to co-ordinate it all.

Brian Hare, the Manager of Operations and board member of Orillia Canada Day Inc. says they are in desperate need for volunteer committee members.

"It's been a long two years and life has changed for some of our committee; they have moved on or now have family commitments that do not allow them the participate," he said, noting that long time committee member Ken McLaughlin is one of the people who will not be returning next year.

You can get more information from their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/orilliacanadaday and from committee members who will be at the Orillia Farmer Market selling discount midway passes, merchandise, and Canada Day buttons which help pay for fireworks.