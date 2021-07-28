Orillia celebrates anniversary of Terry Fox visit

TERRY FOX ARRIVED IN ORILLIA 41 YEARS AGO

Plans underway to #tryliketerry for virtual run

(Orillia, ON) – July 27th marked 41 years since a civic reception welcomed Terry Fox to the Orillia Aquatheatre in Couchiching Beach Park.

Many area residents still remember that July day in 1980 -- when hundreds of people gathered to hear Fox speak as part of the original Marathon of Hope for cancer research. Terry would celebrate his 22nd birthday the next day.

“There’s no question 2020 was a different year due to the global pandemic. But it was amazing to see the community’s generosity shine through to help us exceed our fund-raising goal to support ongoing cancer research – without our popular community run,” says Orillia Run Organizer Alison Stoneman.

Participants and volunteers raised more than $42,441 for the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research during the 2020 Orillia Terry Fox virtual run. That surpassed its one-dollar-per-Orillia resident goal for the 12th consecutive year and raising the cumulative total raised to $806,440.15.

To honour this special date in the city’s history, the volunteer Orillia Terry Fox Run organizing committee held a brief early evening convoy around Terry Fox Circle to encourage everyone to register online to raise or donate funds at www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/Orillia.

There will also be an opportunity today and throughout the summer to donate at an “on the spot” wireless kiosk. The donation kiosk will also be located for three-day periods at willing businesses in Orillia.

To maintain public safety, Terry Fox virtual Runs will be held on Sunday, September 19th in Orillia, Gravenhurst, Barrie, Heart of Georgian Bay (Midland area), Sugarbush (Oro-Medonte), Lagoon City-Brechin, Beaverton and across Canada.