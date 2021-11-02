Orillia curbside battery collection runs Nov 8-13

Residents are encouraged to place used batteries at the curb for special collection during the week following Daylight Savings Time.

From Nov. 8 – 13, 2021, residents can set out spent household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, button batteries, etc.) in a sealed clear plastic bag, such as a Ziploc bag, and place it on top of their recycling box for paper. They will be picked up on your regular collection day and sent for recycling. Thursday and Friday collection routes will be delayed by one day due to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, 2021.

“Batteries are not meant to go into the landfill because they contain corrosive chemicals that can leak into the ground and create environmental problems,” said Greg Preston, the City’s Manager of Environmental Services. “This special collection is a convenient way for Orillia residents to dispose of their used household batteries to be sorted and recycled appropriately.”

Residents are encouraged to replace batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms when you change your clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

The curbside battery collection program does not include businesses and apartments that set out large roll-out carts. A year-round recycling option for batteries includes dropping them off at Orillia’s Household Hazardous Waste Depot located at the Waste Diversion Site, 100 Kitchener St.

For more information, call the City’s Waste Diversion Site at 705-325-3522.