iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Orillia curbside battery collection runs Nov 8-13

batteries

Residents are encouraged to place used batteries at the curb for special collection during the week following Daylight Savings Time.

From Nov. 8 – 13, 2021, residents can set out spent household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, button batteries, etc.) in a sealed clear plastic bag, such as a Ziploc bag, and place it on top of their recycling box for paper. They will be picked up on your regular collection day and sent for recycling. Thursday and Friday collection routes will be delayed by one day due to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, 2021.

“Batteries are not meant to go into the landfill because they contain corrosive chemicals that can leak into the ground and create environmental problems,” said Greg Preston, the City’s Manager of Environmental Services. “This special collection is a convenient way for Orillia residents to dispose of their used household batteries to be sorted and recycled appropriately.”

Residents are encouraged to replace batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms when you change your clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

The curbside battery collection program does not include businesses and apartments that set out large roll-out carts. A year-round recycling option for batteries includes dropping them off at Orillia’s Household Hazardous Waste Depot located at the Waste Diversion Site, 100 Kitchener St.

For more information, call the City’s Waste Diversion Site at 705-325-3522.

You may be interested in...

  • CollectionDayMap_June3Updated -FINAL (002) (Custom)

    Garbage days are changing in Simcoe County

    On November 1, 2021 simcoe County will implement the new automated cart waste collection program, and with the introduction of the new wheeled carts, garbage days will change for the majority of county residents. Details below. Note: the changes do not impact the city's of Barrie or Orillia.
  • LotteryLogo

    Tickets now on sale for the Princess Margaret Home Lottery

    The Fall 2021 Princess Margaret Home Lottery is now underway. By buying a ticket, not only are you supporting ground-breaking research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, but there is also the chance to win amazing prizes. Details at the link.
  • covid testing

    Covid-19 testing and assessment centre options in Barrie

    Following the provincial directive to test anyone who wishes to be tested, Barrie health care providers are working together to provide testing options. Here is a list of all the local assessment and testing centres.
  • swamp better

    Historic Lookout over Minesing wetlands to open in Spring 2022

    The Wiidookdaadiwin Lookout site is a unique partnership between the Friends of Wiidookdaadiwin, the Chippewa Tri Council made up of Beausoleil First Nation, the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, and the County of Simcoe
  • art gallery better

    Orillia Call to Artists for recreation centre gallery display

    The Art in Public Places Committee is launching a Call to Artists for the Orillia Recreation Centre’s art gallery. The Committee is seeking artists to interpret the theme ‘Mechanics of Life’ either through new or existing original works of art.
  • remembrance

    Simcoe County Museum remembers with virtual speakers series

    Throughout November, the Simcoe County Museum will be hosting a virtual educational series in recognition of Remembrance Month with a virtual speakers series with expert guest speakers and historians. Details at the link.
  • HGR Photo

    Five year long campaign to build Tompkin House wraps up

    Looking back over the past five years in the North Simcoe Community, we can safely say that this is one of the most generous regions anywhere.  Hospice Huronia built Tomkins House because of people in our community who saw the vision and made it happen.
  • vaccination

    health unit puts regular immunizations on hold due to Covid demand

    Due to continuing COVID-19 demands, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is placing publicly-funded child and adult routine immunization services at each of its seven local health unit offices across the region on hold
  • tour boat

    Penetanguishene looking for boat tour operator

    The Town of Penetanguishene is inviting proposals from experienced and qualified boat tour operators, to secure dockage space at the Town of Penetanguishene’s municipal wharf for the purpose of conducting scenic boat tour operations.
  • Shannon Petryshyn - Winner of Soldiers' 5050 October (Custom)

    How would you like to get a call saying you are $27,460 richer?

    Shannon Petryshyn of Severn received a call last Friday night with some very exciting news, she won the Soldiers’ 50/50 Grand Prize Draw for October, making her $27,460 richer overnight
  • Soldiers' Mask-erade Raises $155,000

    Soldiers' 20th Annual Hospital Gala raises $155,000

    The 20th Annual Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Mask-erade Gala, presented by Northern Birch Boutique, was an incredible success. The October 29th event was once again hosted virtually, but that didn’t stop the community from coming together in a big way and helping to raise $155,000
  • trick or treating

    Health Unit offers up advice for a safe Halloween

    The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) wants this Halloween to be fun and safe for everyone celebrating this weekend. Following public health safety measures will help ensure that you and your loved ones enjoy treats and no tricks this Halloween.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca