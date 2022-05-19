Orillia Farmers' market moves outdoors for summer

The Orillia Farmers’ Market is moving outside for the summer season on Saturday, May 21, 2022 with a mix of vendors, including those offering local produce, cured meats, wine, baked goods, arts and crafts, and much more.

“The beginning of the outdoor Farmers’ Market is the unofficial launch to the summer season in Orillia and it is terrific to see so many vendors taking part,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We are fortunate to have many talented artisans in our community. The Orillia Farmers’ Market is a wonderful opportunity to continue supporting and shopping local.”

During the summer months, the Orillia Farmers’ Market is located in the Orillia Public Library parking lot (Municipal Lot 4) at the corner of Mississaga Street and West Street, and is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free parking is available in Municipal Lots 7, 9 and 10 during market hours. In the fall, the Orillia Farmers’ Market will move back inside the library.

New to the market this year, bring the family and take part in the Craft Corner. Featuring a different craft each week, children of all ages can create their own Farmers’ Market-inspired masterpiece. May flowers will be the theme for the first week of Craft Corner to kick off the summer season.

“We have more than 40 vendors joining us this summer and we are so excited to move outside! Many of your favourite vendors will be returning this summer, along with a fresh batch of new merchants,” said Alex Klett, Market Manager. “We are also thrilled to launch the Craft Corner, to provide a fun, family friendly activity every Saturday.”

In addition to the weekly market, the popular Night Markets are returning this summer. Dates and vendor registration will be announced in the coming weeks at orillia.ca/ofm.

For more information on the Orillia Farmers’ Market, how to become a vendor, and to view which merchants are attending each week, visit orillia.ca/ofm.