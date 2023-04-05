Orillia gearing up for new boat trailer parking program

As approved during the 2023 budget process, a new Boat Trailer Parking Program will soon begin in Orillia.

The new program will be in effect seven days a week (Monday through Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will run from May 15 to Oct. 15 annually. Orillia residents, and those who pay taxes directly to the City, can park their boat trailer for free by displaying a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit. For those without a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit, the cost to park boat trailers for 2023 will be $10 per hour up to a maximum of $50 per day. There is no additional fee to use the launch ramps.

“Similar to many municipalities, in an effort to encourage parking turnover and help offset the costs to maintain the City’s boat launch ramps and parking lots, we are implementing a fee to park boat trailers in Orillia,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Orillia residents and taxpayers are encouraged to request their free Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit over the next few weeks to ensure they have their permit for May 15.”

Residents and Orillia taxpayers can request their 2023 permit by visiting orillia.ca/parking and filling out the Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit request form. Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permits will be tied directly to a boat trailer’s licence plate number and must be clearly displayed on the driver’s side of the towing vehicle’s dashboard.

To apply, Orillia taxpayers need to upload their Trailer Licence Permit (ownership), showing both the trailer licence number and their City of Orillia address. If the permit does not show an Orillia address, you must also upload a second piece of identification such as your driver’s licence, tax bill or another utility bill to show proof of address.

Residents/taxpayers can request Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permits for multiple trailers associated with their Orillia address but must fill in a separate request form and provide documentation for each trailer.

Permits will be issued by email within five business days from the request date. There is no opportunity for residents/taxpayers to get a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit in person. The Orillia Public Library is able to assist residents with the printing of their permits during regular business hours for a cost of $0.25. Residents who do not have access to the internet can have another person fill out the Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit request form on their behalf.

The locations included in the Boat Trailer Parking Program are select areas in the Centennial Park Boat Launch parking lot (50 Centennial Dr.) and the Collins Drive Boat Launch parking lot (425 Collins Dr.) and the surrounding streets of Collins Drive, MacIsaac Drive, and Rodger Road (see Key Map). There is no fee or permit required to park without a boat trailer in those locations.

Please note that as a result of Phase 2 of the Centennial Drive Reconstruction Project currently underway, the Centennial Park Boat Launch and parking lot will not be available for public use due to construction at this time.

To request a permit or for more information, please visit orillia.ca/parking.