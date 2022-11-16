Orillia holiday downtown scavenger hunt goes digital

The City of Orillia, in partnership with the My Main Street, Local Business Accelerator program and the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB), is pleased to announce the Orillia Discover Downtown Goosechase scavenger hunt, which is aimed to encourage visiting, shopping, and dining in downtown Orillia over the holiday season.

Goosechase is an online platform that lets participants view and actively complete various missions for points and prizes. This scavenger hunt is free to participate in and open to all ages. Missions include taking a photo of a favourite downtown business window display, uploading a receipt from a downtown date night, finding the downtown Elf on the Shelf, and many more interactive activities.

“The Orillia Discover Downtown Goosechase provides a great opportunity to support local while having fun,” said Coun. Ted Emond. “Downtown Orillia, especially during the holiday season, is a truly wonderful place, full of unique businesses with countless experiences that can be showcased through this exciting initiative.”

The City has been working alongside the DOMB and multiple downtown businesses to create interactive missions that are fun for all ages. The Goosechase game runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, 2022 and allows participants the chance to win six weekly prizes, each worth $300, and one grand prize worth $1,000. Prizes include Downtown Dollars and City-branded merchandise.

The Orillia Discover Downtown Goosechase initiative is part of the My Main Street, Local Business Accelerator program. This program has helped provide prizes and with the implementation of community outreach to assist participants in becoming familiar with the platform.

For more information and to learn how to register and begin playing, visit the Orillia Discover Downtown Goosechase website at orillia.ca/goosechase or contact Amber Elliott, Main Street Ambassador, at 705-330-6631 or aelliott@orillia.ca.

For specific information on the City of Orillia’s participation in the My Main Street program, visit orillia.ca/mymainstreet.